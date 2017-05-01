PTC Inc (PTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company earned $280 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million. PTC had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. PTC’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. PTC updated its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.29 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $1.13-1.23 EPS.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) traded up 1.42% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,144 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.34 billion. PTC has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $56.73.

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $1,305,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,907,568.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 1,420 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $75,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,228 shares of company stock worth $1,585,548 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of PTC by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 391,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $35,157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2,519.1% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $60.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

About PTC

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

