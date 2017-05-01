Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact PS Business Parks (PSB) Stock Price

News coverage about PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PS Business Parks earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 67 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

Shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) traded up 0.46% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.10. 25,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average of $113.61.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business earned $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post $2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.52%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 10,344 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $1,202,593.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

