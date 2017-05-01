Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Prudential Financial (PRU) Stock Price

Press coverage about Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) has trended positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.41 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Vetr upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) opened at 107.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $114.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post $10.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara Koster sold 33,743 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $3,808,572.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Harris sold 6,087 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $674,135.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

