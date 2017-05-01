Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $2,608,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 106.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 144,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 74,424 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 164.1% in the first quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 124,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) traded up 0.6377% during trading on Monday, reaching $107.7125. 354,133 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.0941 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.14. The firm earned $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post $10.50 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.92.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Barbara Koster sold 33,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $3,808,572.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Harris sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $674,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

