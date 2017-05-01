Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.759 Million Stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.16% of Proto Labs worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Proto Labs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 0.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bell State Bank & Trust boosted its position in Proto Labs by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 4,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. 365,912 shares of the company were exchanged. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company earned $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Proto Labs news, VP John B. Tumelty sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $48,944.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,496.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria M. Holt sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

