Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) opened at 10.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $169.88 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $26.36.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $889,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 31,042 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,924,000. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $15,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

