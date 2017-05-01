ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of Monsanto Company (MON)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monsanto Company were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Monsanto Company by 506.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,040,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,355,000 after buying an additional 4,209,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monsanto Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,735,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monsanto Company during the third quarter worth approximately $332,725,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Monsanto Company during the third quarter worth approximately $238,397,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Monsanto Company by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,511,000 after buying an additional 2,080,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) traded up 0.08% during trading on Monday, hitting $116.70. The stock had a trading volume of 163,219 shares. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.93. Monsanto Company has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $117.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average of $108.00.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.40. The company earned $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Monsanto Company had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monsanto Company will post $4.90 EPS for the current year.

MON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded Monsanto Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CLSA upgraded Monsanto Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monsanto Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Monsanto Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $1,590,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,752.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett D. Begemann sold 80,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $9,399,562.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,323,334. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monsanto Company

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

