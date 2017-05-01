ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,471 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,291,542 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,460,879,000 after buying an additional 3,250,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,405,456 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,980,720,000 after buying an additional 1,761,196 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,608,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,240,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $783,782,000 after buying an additional 568,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,637,114 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $420,528,000 after buying an additional 279,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) traded up 0.061% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.055. 467,585 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $31.89 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $73.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/proshare-advisors-llc-raises-stake-in-anadarko-petroleum-co-apc.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APC shares. Cowen and Company set a $86.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

