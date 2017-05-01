ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 26,691 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Southside Bancshares worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 42.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 59.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) traded up 1.195% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.135. 12,343 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.890 and a beta of 0.68. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Tim Carter sold 2,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $91,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,270.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc (Southside) is a bank holding company for Southside Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations in the communities. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, trust services, safe deposit services and brokerage services.

