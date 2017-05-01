Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. Sells 54,180 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) major shareholder Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 54,180 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $4,788,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 91,332 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $7,588,775.88.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 6,182 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $513,229.64.

On Monday, March 27th, Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 39,431 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $3,272,773.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 106,468 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $8,837,908.68.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 1,200 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $99,660.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $8,206,000.00.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) opened at 90.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $91.77.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.28. The company earned $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 345.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post $3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes products, including Argatroban; Ryanodex; docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation; and Bendeka.

