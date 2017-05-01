BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prologis Inc (PLD)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research currently has a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) opened at 54.41 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 47.76%. The firm had revenue of $629.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prologis Inc (PLD)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/prologis-inc-pld-rating-reiterated-by-btig-research-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 84,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $4,344,129.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,007,706 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.