Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,797 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1,441.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) traded down 0.786% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.695. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,166 shares. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s market capitalization is $13.05 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $38.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Vetr downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Argus raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 49,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $2,066,741.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 37,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $1,489,902.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,387.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,979 shares of company stock worth $3,751,823. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

