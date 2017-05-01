Profund Advisors LLC Sells 18,728 Shares of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton Company were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,102,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,697,392,000 after buying an additional 2,639,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,502,481 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,353,046,000 after buying an additional 1,635,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,312,180 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,629,691,000 after buying an additional 7,256,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,365,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,344,000 after buying an additional 6,379,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,605,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $735,936,000 after buying an additional 2,500,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) traded down 0.403% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.695. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,782 shares. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $58.78. The firm’s market cap is $39.62 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Halliburton Company had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Halliburton Company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/profund-advisors-llc-sells-18728-shares-of-halliburton-company-hal.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup Inc restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Halliburton Company in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Cowen and Company decreased their price target on Halliburton Company from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr cut Halliburton Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Halliburton Company from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Halliburton Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.34.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $36,453.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.11 per share, for a total transaction of $307,822.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,055.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.