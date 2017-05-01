Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.441 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $120,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded up 0.57% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.04. 68,077 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $202.28 and a 12-month high of $289.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post $8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.441 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/profund-advisors-llc-has-1-441-million-position-in-ulta-beauty-inc-ulta.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $266.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.93.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.52, for a total value of $1,801,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,885,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $14,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,534 shares of company stock valued at $42,979,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.