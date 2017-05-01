Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.379 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) traded down 0.04% during trading on Monday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,105 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $88.58.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post $5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s payout ratio is 39.81%.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

