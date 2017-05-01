Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,657 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) traded down 0.31% during trading on Monday, hitting $64.15. 182,830 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $523 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.22 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post $4.36 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,657 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/profund-advisors-llc-acquires-2657-shares-of-cirrus-logic-inc-crus.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, March 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

In other news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 17,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rashpal Sahota sold 6,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $363,648.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,740 shares of company stock worth $1,384,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.