Profire Energy (PFIE) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.27

Press coverage about Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Profire Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) opened at 1.26 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $63.81 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.15 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 28,236 shares of Profire Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $35,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,235,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,793,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 30,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $46,686.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,780,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,523 shares of company stock worth $490,375. Company insiders own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc is an oilfield technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gas industry. It specializes in the creation of burner-management systems, used on a range of oilfield natural-draft fire tube vessels.

