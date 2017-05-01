Perritt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 225.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 87.33 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.64. Procter & Gamble Co also was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 1,785 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 249% compared to the average daily volume of 512 put options.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Co had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business earned $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Procter & Gamble Co’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.6896 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Procter & Gamble Co’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Co from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In other news, insider Ioannis Skoufalos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 23,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $2,130,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,547 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,311. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble Co

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

