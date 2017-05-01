Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,814,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,824,000 after buying an additional 1,102,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,540,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,219,000 after buying an additional 105,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,964,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,059,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,766,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,087,000 after buying an additional 406,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,950,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,017,000 after buying an additional 59,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 87.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.64. Procter & Gamble Co also saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 1,785 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 249% compared to the average daily volume of 512 put options.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company earned $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Procter & Gamble Co had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.6896 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Procter & Gamble Co’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $269,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohamed Samir Abde Abdelfattah sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $171,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,547 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

