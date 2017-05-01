ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) opened at 61.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.46. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $237.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

