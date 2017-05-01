7,702 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,175,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,580,000 after buying an additional 420,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,658,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,736,000 after buying an additional 1,120,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,826,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,910,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 436,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,644,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,566,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) opened at 63.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $66.01.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Instinet reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

