Private Trust Co. NA Buys 161 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 817.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,063,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,092,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,205.0% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 82,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 80,126 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) opened at 55.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.19. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $40.39 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post $2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $442,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 22,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,123,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,465.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

