Private Capital Advisors Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. held its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 13,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 26,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 34,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at 56.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $77.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post $2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.88 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.47.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 12,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 8,096 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $463,819.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,443.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,501 shares of company stock worth $10,690,203. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

