Private Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Private Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Private Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $465,363,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $406,424,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 676.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,637,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,452,000 after buying an additional 1,426,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,796,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,930,189,000 after buying an additional 1,232,416 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $90,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) opened at 83.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $72.34 and a 52 week high of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business earned $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/private-bank-trust-co-cuts-stake-in-danaher-co-dhr-updated.html.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $888,340.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,844.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.