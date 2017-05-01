Principal Financial Group (PFG) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.28

Headlines about Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) have trended positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Principal Financial Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) traded up 0.66% on Monday, hitting $65.56. 361,172 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company earned $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post $4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/principal-financial-group-pfg-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-28-updated.html.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $619,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary P. Scholten sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $1,318,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,393 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.