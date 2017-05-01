Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Issues Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company earned $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,867 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $619,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,186 shares of company stock valued at $11,844,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

