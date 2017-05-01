Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) traded down 0.25% on Monday, hitting $64.97. 1,452,867 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

In related news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 5,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 60,911 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $3,837,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,186 shares of company stock worth $11,844,393. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

