Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services Corp in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Primoris Services Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP raised its position in Primoris Services Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP now owns 130,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings LP raised its position in Primoris Services Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Value Holdings LP now owns 341,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Primoris Services Corp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services Corp by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,461 shares. Primoris Services Corp has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm earned $601.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.42 million. Primoris Services Corp had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services Corp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Primoris Services Corp Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The Company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation and other customers.

