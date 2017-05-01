Priceline Group’s (PCLN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage currently has a $1,850.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priceline Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of Priceline Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,674.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,860.00) on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Priceline Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,836.83.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) opened at 1846.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,773.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,602.85. Priceline Group has a 12-month low of $1,148.06 and a 12-month high of $1,858.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.62. Priceline Group also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,448 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 237% compared to the typical volume of 727 call options.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.09 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Priceline Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Priceline Group will post $74.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total value of $5,281,119.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,955,566.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total transaction of $212,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,961,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,650,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 810,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,238,000 after buying an additional 23,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

