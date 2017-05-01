Iain Macdonald Acquires 23,076 Shares of Premier Oil PLC (PMO) Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Iain Macdonald acquired 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.40 ($19,366.56).

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) traded up 2.893% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 61.775. Premier Oil PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 47.89 and a 52-week high of GBX 99.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 315.05 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.16) price target on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a research report on Monday, February 6th. GMP Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.60) price target on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 89.91 ($1.16).

Premier Oil PLC Company Profile

Premier Oil plc is an independent exploration and production company with oil and gas interests in the North Sea, South East Asia, Pakistan, the Falkland Islands and Latin America. The Company is engaged in the business of upstream oil and gas exploration and production. The Company’s operations are located and managed in six business units: the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan (including Mauritania), the United Kingdom, Vietnam and the Rest of the World.

