Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG)

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) traded down 2.54% during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,810 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Premier Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company’s market capitalization is $542.12 million.

In other news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 10,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,100.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $104,800 in the last quarter.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited (Premier) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on exploring for and developing gold deposits within North America. The principal projects in which Premier holds an interest are the Trans-Canada Property, which includes the Hardrock project and the Brookbank project; McCoy-Cove Project, Lander County, Nevada, and South Arturo Mine, Elko County, Nevada.

