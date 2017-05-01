Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Precision Drilling Corp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Precision Drilling Corp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Precision Drilling Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Precision Drilling Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.11.

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) traded down 2.77% on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,070 shares. Precision Drilling Corp has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s market cap is $1.13 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Precision Drilling Corp had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post ($0.30) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Precision Drilling Corp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 824,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in Precision Drilling Corp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 44,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

