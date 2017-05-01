Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, April 14th.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDS. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Precision Drilling Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Precision Drilling Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Precision Drilling Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Precision Drilling Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Precision Drilling Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) traded down 3.78% during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 2,246,236 shares of the stock traded hands. Precision Drilling Corp has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock’s market cap is $1.12 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm earned $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.06 million. Precision Drilling Corp had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. Precision Drilling Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp by 72.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,525,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 639,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp during the fourth quarter worth $22,327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp by 7,387.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 894,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

