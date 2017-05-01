Praxair, Inc. (PX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the last one month, Praxair's shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Chemicals Diversified industry. We believe the company is well positioned to leverage benefits from its diversified product portfolio, a large client base and organic and inorganic growth strategies in the long term. In first-quarter 2017, the company's earnings and revenues beating their respective estimates by 3% and 3.7%. For 2017, the company anticipates benefitting from a talented workforce, sound product portfolio and new project wins. Base volume growth is predicted to be in sync with the prevailing macro conditions. It increased the lower-end of its previously projected guidance range of $5.45-$5.80 per share by $0.10 to $5.55-$5.80. Forex woes are predicted to adversely impact earnings by 1%. Also, the company is exposed to risks arising from stiff competition, and high debt levels.”

PX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America Corp raised Praxair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Praxair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Praxair from an accumulate rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Praxair in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Praxair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.91.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 939,305 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.98. Praxair has a 12-month low of $106.31 and a 12-month high of $125.97.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Praxair will post $5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/praxair-inc-px-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Praxair by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,745,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,853,000 after buying an additional 513,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Praxair by 5.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,948,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,937,000 after buying an additional 244,400 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Praxair by 9.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,300,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,642,000 after buying an additional 386,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Praxair during the fourth quarter worth $356,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Praxair by 500.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,954,000 after buying an additional 2,379,512 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.