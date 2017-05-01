Jefferies Group LLC Increases PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Price Target to $72.50

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from $72.00 to $72.50 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Avondale Partners raised PRA Health Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) traded down 0.02% during trading on Friday, hitting $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 406,145 shares. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $427.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post $3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, VP Linda Baddour sold 196,393 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $12,488,630.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,174.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 100,000 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,119,915 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,435,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after buying an additional 74,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 254.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 91,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 58,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 34.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc is a contract research organization. The Company provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company offers therapeutic services in areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases.

