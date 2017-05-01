PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PPL Corp were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $168,881,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PPL Corp during the third quarter worth about $70,789,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PPL Corp during the third quarter worth about $70,748,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,989,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Corp by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,753,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,822,000 after buying an additional 1,062,016 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) opened at 38.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.45.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. PPL Corp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. PPL Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from PPL Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. PPL Corp’s payout ratio is presently 54.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of PPL Corp in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of PPL Corp from $36.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of PPL Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of PPL Corp from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of PPL Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 40,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $147,559.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,876 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corp Company Profile

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

