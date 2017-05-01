PPG Industries’ (PPG) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.46.

Shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) opened at 109.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $89.64 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm earned $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post $6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,076.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 103.6% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

