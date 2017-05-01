POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (IRELAND) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (NASDAQ:IRELAND) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IRELAND. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.30.

