PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSE:UUP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,017 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 419% compared to the typical volume of 196 put options.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSE:UUP) opened at 25.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/powershares-db-us-dollar-index-bullish-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-uup-updated.html.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.