Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) PT Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the fertilizer maker’s stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price target on Potash Co. of Saskatchewan and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities set a $17.50 price target on Potash Co. of Saskatchewan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc reduced their price target on Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. 2,508,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Potash Co. of Saskatchewan will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) PT Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/potash-co-of-saskatchewan-pot-pt-raised-to-19-00-at-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,088 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About Potash Co. of Saskatchewan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash Co. of Saskatchewan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.