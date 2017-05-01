SPX (SPW) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.44

Headlines about SPX (NYSE:SPW) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SPX earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SPX (NYSE:SPW) opened at 49.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. SPX has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $103.27.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation is a global supplier of infrastructure equipment. The Company operates through three segments: HVAC; Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers, heating and ventilation products.

