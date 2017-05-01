SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.34

Media stories about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SVB Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) opened at 177.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $82.90 and a 52 week high of $198.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company earned $427.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.13 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 23.19%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post $8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $191.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Michael Descheneaux sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $2,248,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $1,207,812.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,723 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

