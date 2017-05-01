ImmunoGen (IMGN) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ImmunoGen earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.53 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) traded up 2.53% on Monday, hitting $4.45. 451,425 shares of the company were exchanged. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock’s market cap is $388.73 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company earned $13.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post ($1.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The Company is engaged in the discovery of monoclonal antibody-based anticancer therapeutics. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

