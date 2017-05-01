Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact HealthStream (HSTM) Stock Price

News articles about HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) have trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HealthStream earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HealthStream in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on shares of HealthStream and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) traded up 0.61% on Monday, reaching $27.96. 29,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc (HealthStream) provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s products and services are organized into three segments: Workforce Solutions, Patient Experience Solutions, and Provider Solutions.

