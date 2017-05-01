Expedia (EXPE) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Expedia earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the online travel company an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Miller Tabak began coverage on Expedia in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Expedia from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) opened at 134.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.31. Expedia has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The online travel company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Expedia had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia will post $5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 106,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $12,746,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,240 shares in the company, valued at $64,304,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

