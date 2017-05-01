Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact ResMed (RMD) Stock Price

Media headlines about ResMed (NYSE:RMD) have trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ResMed earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) traded up 0.18% during trading on Monday, hitting $68.11. 258,481 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.82. ResMed has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $73.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm earned $514.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed will post $2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 20,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $1,366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,968,774.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,783 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

