Positive News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Foundation Medicine (FMI) Share Price

News headlines about Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foundation Medicine earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 31 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) traded down 0.070% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.475. 131,361 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.26 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Foundation Medicine has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.21% and a negative net margin of 84.67%. The business earned $28.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Foundation Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Foundation Medicine will post ($3.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foundation Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, COO Steven J. Kafka sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $68,937.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Kafka sold 10,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $242,044.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,388.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

