Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Price

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) have trended positive on Monday, according to sentiment analysis reports.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) opened at 54.95 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm earned $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post $2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider V Raymond Stranghoener sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $235,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,636.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $32,918.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,901 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

