Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Share Price

Media stories about Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) have been trending positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Olympic Steel earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) opened at 22.55 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. The firm’s market cap is $247.22 million.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.41 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Olympic Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZEUS shares. Macquarie raised Olympic Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on Olympic Steel from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Olympic Steel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc is a metals service center. The Company provides metals processing and distribution services for a range of customers. The Company operates through three segments: carbon flat products, specialty metals flat products, and tubular and pipe products. The Company’s carbon flat products segment’s focus is on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products and fabricated parts.

