Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Share Price

Headlines about Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) have trended positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allison Transmission Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) opened at 38.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Allison Transmission Holdings has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $40.02.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business earned $499 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Allison Transmission Holdings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Allison Transmission Holdings and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Allison Transmission Holdings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 5,830 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $205,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 6,854 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $245,510.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,277.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,959 over the last ninety days.

Allison Transmission Holdings Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

